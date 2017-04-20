Three years ago at this time, Cyrus Kouandjio’s name was part of dozens of mock drafts.

The offensive lineman was drafted in the second round by the Bills. He’s started only seven games in his three-year career, and a couple of developments this offseason aren’t helping him get his career on track.

Kouandjio, who wasn’t at the Bills’ minicamp practice Thursday, was found partially clothed in a field near the scene of an accident in Elma, New York. He had climbed an electric fence, and when spotted by the police he asked them to shoot him according to The Buffalo News.

The 6’7″, 322-pound Kouandjio, who wasn’t involved in the Tuesday-night car crash, wasn’t arrested but instead taken to a nearby hospital for observation.

“We are aware of the matter involving Cyrus and are carefully monitoring his condition and gathering more information,” the Bills said in a statement. “We don’t have all of the details, so we won’t have any further comment at this time.”

Kouandjio has made some positive off-the-field news since coming to the NFL. The son of immigrants from Cameroon, he became a U.S. citizen in November. He didn’t criticize Colin Kaepernick for taking a knee during the national anthem but said he wouldn’t do it himself.

In January, Kouandjio underwent hip surgery after falling in his home. At the time, it was believed that he’d be ready for training camp.

After this week’s bizarre incident, however, there might another hurdle or two between Kouandjio and training camp.