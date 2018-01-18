Lincoln Memorial University forward Emanuel Terry threw down what may have been the best dunk of the college basketball season so far on Wednesday night.

The LMU Railsplitters squared off on the court against the Carson-Newman Eagles at Holt Fieldhouse, and Terry showed off his vertical leap on one particular play — in a big way.

Teammate Josh Odem lobbed an inbounds pass near the basket, and Terry did the rest. He jumped over a defender and then slammed the ball home to complete the alley-oop. It’s a play you may want to watch multiple times to fully enjoy.

He jumped over an entire other human being … on an alley-oop. #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/dx5wFc5Zws — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 18, 2018

Terry is a Division II player that dunks like an NBA’er.