Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney teared up after his Tigers defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide, 35-31, in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday night.

Swinney is a humble, yet emotional guy, and that’s exactly the tone he took in his victory speech that he gave on-field after the thrilling win. Most coaches would have gotten caught up in the moment, focusing on the game-winning play, in which Deshaun Watson hit Hunter Renfrow for the touchdown with one second remaining (watch here), but not Swinney. He even managed to give credit to Terry Don Phillips, the Tigers’ former athletic director.

I think all of us would be this choked up if we received this type of payday after the win.

Dabo Swinney gets $100K for title, total bonuses hit $1.4 million. Compensation for season is $5.87 million. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 10, 2017

He had a few choice words after raising the National Championship trophy as well.

Gotta love Dabo. Oh, by the way, he can dance, too.