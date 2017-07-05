It’s pretty obvious that Dak Prescott was the guy who completed 311 passes for the Cowboys last year, 23 of them for touchdowns.

But a memorabilia company says that Prescott’s autograph in a recent trading card set might not be the work of his hand.

Steve Grad, principal authenticator at Beckett Grading Services, told ESPN.com that Prescott might have used a machine to sign the cards in Panini’s 2016 Prizm set.

“They had a very machine-like feel,” Grad said. “You could see the starts and stops.”

Grad suggests that the signatures are the work of autopen, which politicians have used to sign large numbers of documents.

“I immediately knew they were autopen,” Grad said. “I’ve never heard of a modern athlete doing this.”

Dak Prescott isn’t the only NFC East quarterback under the cloud of suspicion when it comes to memorabilia authenticity. Eli Manning and the Giants are among the defendants in a lawsuit that claims equipment purported to be worn in games by Manning wasn’t really worn in games.

When the Giants and Cowboys face each other in 2017, it might not look good if Prescott and Manning exchange jerseys after the game.