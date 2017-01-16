Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hasn’t hit the rookie wall yet after one full season as the team’s signal-caller, but he is feeling dejected after the team’s crushing 34-31 loss to the Packers.

Prescott got off to a slow start, but caught fire late in the first half to lead the Cowboys back from a 21-3 deficit. When it was all said and done, he completed 24-of-38 passes in the game for 302 yards, with three touchdowns and only one interception.

But Prescott wants to win more than anything, and that’s why he told reporters he was feeling “low” after the game.

Dak Prescott asked about his emotions right now: "As low as they can get. This is a terrible feeling." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 16, 2017

The game wasn’t too big for Prescott, as he did rise to the occasion and went toe-to-toe with Aaron Rodgers in the fourth quarter. He said he hopes to have the opportunity to play in more games like this in the future.

Dak Prescott: "These are the games I dreamed as a kid of playing in. I hope to play in many more of them." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 16, 2017

And even when the chips were down, Prescott and the Cowboys offense believed in their abilities.

Dak Prescott's mindset when it was 28-13: "Go score. It was our only option." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 16, 2017

The Cowboys did manage to come back and tie the game at 28-28, but to lose the way they did was pretty brutal, and the rookie is clearly feeling it as he tries to cope with and process the loss.