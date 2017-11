Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are set to square off against the Eagles on “Sunday Night Football,” and the second-year signal-caller is using the big stage to pay tribute to his late mother.

Prescott’s mother, Peggy, passed away on Nov. 3, 2013, after a long battle with colon cancer. He showed some love for one of the biggest influences in his life with these cleats.

Prescott will be motivated to turn in a big performance while wearing those cleats on Sunday night, that’s for sure.