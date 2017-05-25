Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott isn’t done impressing folks just yet.

Prescott took the NFL by storm last year after taking over for Tony Romo, defying his fourth-round status to put up a memorable season and hint at a bright future for the franchise. He’s already helping realize that future by making positive headlines this offseason.

According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Prescott has surpassed his numbers from a year ago in certain areas:

Tested with his teammates in the 20-yard dash, bench press, cone drills, vertical jump among others, Prescott is faster and stronger heading into his second season. “They tested last Monday,” Wilson said Wednesday during the media availability of the first week of OTA practices. “He has improved strength-wise, flexibility-wise, speed-wise, quickness-wise. He is not resting on anything that went on last year.”

Granted, this probably sounds like a normal rookie jump for a guy who finally gets to train with professionals year round. But it’s notable because Prescott’s numbers out of college helped him complete 67.8 percent of his passes for 3,667 yards and 23 touchdowns against four interceptions, not to mention another six rushing scores on the ground.

If Prescott has improved from a physical standpoint, it likely allows Cowboys coaches to further open up the playbook instead of keeping it safe. If the mental side of things matches Prescott’s pace on the physical side, the rest of the NFL has a problem on its hands.