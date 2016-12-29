Mark Sanchez probably didn’t envision himself sitting on the sidelines for the Dallas Cowboys while the team looks like a Super Bowl contender, but it sounds like he’s making the most of it.
Sanchez signed on with the Cowboys in September and he has played a key depth role for the team while Tony Romo recovered from an injury, being there in case something happened to rookie sensation Dak Prescott.
He’s also apparently sharing plenty of wise words with the rookie, according to the Dallas News‘ Jon Machota:
It’s a borderline funny comment from Sanchez only because the internet will run with it. Unlike Prescott’s landing in a great situation, he had the misfortune of joining the New York Jets out of college and spiraled out of favor before bouncing around, throwing 86 touchdowns against 84 interceptions and taking 158 sacks, never getting the help or protection he needed.
Sanchez is at least in a position to offer a sobering perspective for Prescott, which figures to only help the rookie more. As for Sanchez, he’s active for Week 17 as the primary backup, not Romo, per ESPN’s Darren Woodson:
Maybe Sanchez sees the field this week, maybe not. Either way, he continues to play an underrated role in Prescott’s season.