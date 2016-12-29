Mark Sanchez probably didn’t envision himself sitting on the sidelines for the Dallas Cowboys while the team looks like a Super Bowl contender, but it sounds like he’s making the most of it.

Sanchez signed on with the Cowboys in September and he has played a key depth role for the team while Tony Romo recovered from an injury, being there in case something happened to rookie sensation Dak Prescott.

He’s also apparently sharing plenty of wise words with the rookie, according to the Dallas News‘ Jon Machota:

Dak Prescott said after every win Mark Sanchez reminds him to take 15-30 minutes to soak it all in and enjoy it — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 29, 2016

It’s a borderline funny comment from Sanchez only because the internet will run with it. Unlike Prescott’s landing in a great situation, he had the misfortune of joining the New York Jets out of college and spiraled out of favor before bouncing around, throwing 86 touchdowns against 84 interceptions and taking 158 sacks, never getting the help or protection he needed.

Sanchez is at least in a position to offer a sobering perspective for Prescott, which figures to only help the rookie more. As for Sanchez, he’s active for Week 17 as the primary backup, not Romo, per ESPN’s Darren Woodson:

Cowboys to activate Mark Sanchez as #Dak Prescott backup! Looks less likely Romo will play for fear of risking injury behind 2nd team O-line — Darren Woodson (@darrenwoodson28) December 28, 2016

Maybe Sanchez sees the field this week, maybe not. Either way, he continues to play an underrated role in Prescott’s season.