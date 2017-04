Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is enjoying the offseason, it seems.

He was most recently in Nashville, for reasons that remain unclear. While there he elected to hit up a Stanley Cup Playoff game, probably because the NHL Playoffs is awesome.

Here’s Prescott at Game 3 of the Blues-Predators series at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday.

Not entirely sure how science works, but Dak Prescott gets his first playoff win through osmosis, right? pic.twitter.com/nCGLQ5XC27 — Austin Huff (@AustinHuff) April 30, 2017

But he wants the world to know he’s still a Stars fan, or something.

The Predators Game was Lit! Congrats to The Preds on a big game 3 win! But it's Still Dallas Stars All Day! #Dallas4Life #TeamDallas #NHL — Dak Prescott (@dak) April 30, 2017

Prescott must’ve brought the Preds good luck, as they emerged victorious, 3-1.