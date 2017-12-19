Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott teamed up with Albertsons to brighten the holidays for one particular NFL fan, but the exchange didn’t go exactly as he would have expected.

Prescott delivered groceries to the contest winner in Frisco, Texas, so it was assumed that she was a Cowboys fan. She wasn’t, however, and not only that, when the Cowboys signal-caller arrived at her front door to surprise her with the groceries, she answered it wearing a Packers t-shirt. Prescott had a funny reaction upon seeing her shirt — putting his hands on his head, as the two shared a laugh about it.

Dak Prescott delivered groceries to a contest winner, only for her to answer her door with a Packers shirt on 😂 (@CBSDFW) pic.twitter.com/1dzZ9HRT6U — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 19, 2017

To his credit, Prescott still presented the fan with an autographed Cowboys jersey, and also snapped some photos with the woman. Most importantly, he left the groceries with her, so it all worked out in the end.