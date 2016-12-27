Dallas Cowboys rookie quarterback Dak Prescott has no interest in sitting out his team’s meaningless season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17.

“I want to play every game,” Prescott said, via ESPN. “I want to keep this momentum going. Any rep I can get is making myself better, and I want to take advantage of those.”

The Cowboys have already clinched home field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. Dallas can win a franchise record 14th regular season game in the finale, but Jason Garrett’s team otherwise has nothing left to play for in terms of playoff positioning.

Linebacker Sean Lee feels the same as Prescott.

“If he’s healthy and ready to play, I think we’re going to play,” Lee said. “I’m excited. They’re a tough team to play. It’s a tough place to play.”

Monday night’s game with the Detroit Lions was technically meaningless, too. But Prescott played the entire game, while stars such as Ezekiel Elliott and Dez Bryant were featured for much of the blowout win.

As a rookie quarterback with 15 career NFL starts, Prescott could certainly use the extra reps before the start of a tough playoff run. But there is significant risk in playing an important player in a meaningless game. Garrett and the Cowboys will have to weigh the risks and reward when deciding playing time for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.