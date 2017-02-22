NASCAR driver and Redskins fan Dale Earnhardt Jr. knows a little something about speed, and he thinks the Redskins should speed up the process of signing Kirk Cousins to a long-term contract.

“Quarterbacks don’t grow on trees,” Earnhardt told USA Today. “Sign the damn quarterback up. … I’m tired of waiting.”

It’s looking more and more like the Redskins will apply the franchise tag to Cousins for the second year in a row and try to work out a long-term deal from there. That would give Cousins a raise from $19.94 million in 2016 to $23.94 million in 2017.

If Cousins plays under the tag in 2017, the Redskins would be paying more for a quarterback who regressed slightly in completion percentage, touchdowns, interceptions and quarterback rating in 2016. Most importantly, he couldn’t get the Redskins into the playoffs in 2016 after getting them there in 2015.

Still, Earnhardt says committing to Cousins is a better option than trying to develop a quarterback through the draft or signing Tony Romo. He couldn’t stomach the sight of a Cowboy in a Redskins uniform.

“That would be awful,” Earnhardt said.