Dale Earnhardt Jr. ran into some awful luck while leading in the Daytona 500 race on Sunday.

With just 96 laps to go, Earnhardt — along with Matt Kenseth, Ty Dillon and Erik Jones — got taken out when Kyle Busch’s tire blew out.

Here’s what the crash looked like:

Major crash at #Daytona500 as a blown tire for Kyle Busch gets @DaleJr as he's leading with Erik Jones, Matt Kenseth, & Ty Dillon. pic.twitter.com/UauM4vcXi0 — XFINITY Racing (@XFINITYRacing) February 26, 2017

Earnhardt did manage to get back in the race, but had issues with his steering wheel afterward.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is back on track after an accident in the Daytona 500 but he said his steering wheel is… https://t.co/2gZ1z7GBht — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 26, 2017

This opened the door for Kurt Busch, who eventually won the race. (And no, Kyle Busch’s tire fail causing the crash was not an inside job.)