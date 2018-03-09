The Astros spend plenty of time celebrating their first World Series win in franchise history, but they’re now focused on the 2018 season, apparently.

Pitcher Dallas Keuchel was recently asked about the possibility of a World Series hangover, and not only does he not expect that to happen, but the team’s ace also took a shot at the Cubs in doing so.

“We’re not the Cubs,” Keuchel told Dave Sheinin of The Washington Post. “I firmly believe we have better players.”

Teammate Lance McCullers seemed to agree.

“I think that demand on your time is more of the quote-unquote hangover than anything else. It’s just the time you didn’t get to devote to preparing for the season,” he said. “I did all the media stuff, all the requests — sometimes two, three times a day — which plays into it as well. That’s not an offseason. That’s a media tour.”

The Cubs said the same thing this time last season, but their slow start didn’t back up their talk. As for the Astros, we’ll just have to see how they perform.