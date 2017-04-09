Damian Lillard is all class.

The Portland Trail Blazers point guard set a team record with 59 points in Saturday’s win over the Utah Jazz. Instead of keeping the game ball for himself, Lillard let the Jazz have the game ball for Joe Johnson after the veteran forward surpassed 20,000 points for his career. Johnson became the 42nd player in NBA history to reach 20,000 points.

Lillard said he let the Jazz have the game ball tonight for Joe Johnson, who surpassed 20,000 points tonight. — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) April 9, 2017

Lillard’s 59-point outing surpassed the previous record set in 2005 by Damon Stoudemire. After Saturday’s thrilling performance, the 26-year-old is averaging a career-high 27.0 points per game this season.

Lillard is one of the NBA’s most humble stars, and Saturday’s classy gesture proves that.