Athletes use social media to voice their support on various issues in a subtle way.

Rather then get blasted for their views on politics, sports or world events, they’ll use a subtweet or retweet to do it in a smart manner.

Damian Lillard is a perfect example of that.

Lillard clearly wants Paul George to sign with the Blazers over the summer, but if he simply stated that publicly, he could get himself into trouble, due to his contract.

So he used the retweet button instead, and did so on Friday.

PG13 has been linked to the Lakers, who he’s expressed interest in in the past. It seems unlikely that he’d pick the Blazers, at this stage in his career, but crazier things have happened.