Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert trolled Knicks owner James Dolan during Thursday night’s game with a clever gesture.

After all the stuff that went on between Oakley and Dolan over the last few weeks, Gilbert decided to host Oakley as his personal guest, and to have the two sit courtside.

Oakley accepted his offer.

Charles Oakley sitting with Cavs' owner Dan Gilbert at the Knicks vs. Cavaliers game 👀 pic.twitter.com/NqyeOhyXDc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 24, 2017

Charles Oakley at the #Knicks game … in Cleveland … sitting with the owner … of the #Cavs. pic.twitter.com/EvmTdW11NQ — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) February 24, 2017

Here he is reacting to a sick pass by LeBron James.

Charles Oakley can only shake his head at that pass by LeBron and latest 3 by Kyle Korver pic.twitter.com/sk3HwJj2mE — ForTheStuy (@BedStuy4Ever) February 24, 2017

How do you think Dolan felt about the gesture?