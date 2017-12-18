It’s clear that former ESPN president John Skipper left a big impact on some of his colleagues, who felt like they were better off having worked for him. Many of these employees had worked for other big-name media companies as well, but Skipper appeared to flip a switch for them that others, in the past, had not.

Dan Le Batard appears to fall in this category.

Le Batard was doing his ESPN Radio show at the time when the resignation was announced, and he actually read the email on-air. It appeared to really take him back, and he became emotional, with tears at one point.

“I didn’t want to work for ESPN,” Le Batard said. “I wanted to work for him.”

Le Batard also added that he fears for Skipper, as he fights through recovery, battling addiction.