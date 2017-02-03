Falcons center Alex Mack was limited in practice Thursday with an ankle injury.

If Mack can’t play against the Patriots in Super Bowl LI, it could be a problem for the Falcons.

Mack was injured in the Falcons’ NFC championship game win over the Packers

“The good thing is I know he’s feeling better than he did in the NFC Championship Game,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn told pool reporter Peter King of TheMMQB.com via Pro Football Talk. “But yeah, I’m concerned. I’m not panicked, but I’m concerned.”

Pro Football Focus ranked Mack, a Pro Bowler, the second-best center in the NFL this season according to USA Today.

If Mack can’t go, Ben Garland would start at center for the Falcons. Originally an offensive lineman, Garland played 42 snaps on offense and 42 snaps on defense in the regular season. He sacked Russell Wilson for a safety in the divisional round.

If Mack is out Sunday and Garland fills in without much of a dropoff, that would be worth at least two points to the Falcons.