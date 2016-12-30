Head coach Dan Quinn and the Atlanta Falcons are no longer worried about Julio Jones’ sprained toe.

According to Vaughn McClure of ESPN, Quinn said Jones looked “good” and “explosive” at practice this week.

“He looked good over the last couple of days, so I’m not going to monitor him,” Quinn said. “If it gets sore, then we’ll take him out. He looked good in practice today. He looked strong. He looked explosive.”

After missing two games with a toe injury, Jones returned to the lineup in Week 16 to catch four passes for 60 yards against the Carolina Panthers on Christmas Eve.

The Falcons take on the New Orleans Saints in the season finale on Sunday. Jones will almost certainly start, but it’s unknown how many snaps he will play—even with the Falcons capable of clinching the No. 2 seed in the NFC with a win.

Over 13 games in 2016, Jones has 76 catches for 1,313 yards and five touchdowns. He has seven games with at least 100 receiving yards.

During Atlanta’s first meeting with the Saints this season, Jones caught just one pass for 16 yards—his lowest total in each category in 2016.

The Falcons will be without breakout receiver Taylor Gabriel, who is dealing with a foot injury.