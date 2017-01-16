Dan Quinn and the Atlanta Falcons continue to be unconcerned about star receiver Julio Jones re-aggrevating his toe injury during Saturday’s win over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Divisional Round.

Quinn said Monday that Jones will be “ready to rock” for Sunday’s NFC title game against the Green Bay Packers, according to Vaughn McClure of ESPN.

However, Quinn said he was expecting Jones—who caught six passes for 67 yards and a touchdown against the Seahawks—to be limited during practice this week.

A first-team All-Pro in both 2015 and 2016, Jones missed two games this season after originally suffering the toe injury in December. He still finished the year with 83 catches for 1,409 yards and six touchdowns.

Jones played just 42 of Atlanta’s 72 offensive snaps against the Seahawks after re-injuring the toe.

Quinn said there was “no concern” when asked about Jones’ status immediately following the Falcons’ win on Saturday.

Expect Jones to start and play against a Packers secondary that allowed 132 yards and two touchdowns to Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant during Green Bay’s win in Dallas.