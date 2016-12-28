Brock Lesnar has tested positive for PEDs one too many times, it seems.

Lesnar began his journey toward what many believed would be a great comeback story at UFC 200, where he defeated Mark Hunt. But he tested positive for PEDs after the fight, which has become a recurring theme for him.

TMZ Sports tracked down UFC president Dana White in New York City, and he said while he’s still on good terms with Lesnar, he doesn’t believe the big guy will fight in the UFC again.

This doesn’t come as much of a surprise. You can only burn the UFC so many times before you’re out of chances. Lesnar will have to look somewhere else like Bellator if he wants to keep his MMA career going.