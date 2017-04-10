Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell wasn’t even supposed to play in Sunday’s game against the Timberwolves, as he was mourning the loss of his grandmother.

The Lakers may be in tanking mode, but Russell clearly was not. His grandmother had passed away earlier in the day, and he was clearly looking to deliver a strong performance to honor her.

And that’s exactly what he did, capped off by the most important shot of the game. Russell received a pass on the wing with roughly two seconds remaining, and put up a shot for the win. He got a shooter’s roll as it bounced around and eventually went through the hoop.

Russell then had an emotional exchange with family members.

Following grandmother's passing this morning, D'Angelo Russell runs to hug family immediately after hitting game-winner pic.twitter.com/yeNLOyObVo — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) April 10, 2017

He finished the game with 16 points.