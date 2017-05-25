At this point, you’d think Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell would just lay off social media altogether, as it has only gotten him into trouble during his NBA career so far.

But Russell seems to like the attention, as well as the platform he’s been given. He knows when he weighs in on something — even in a subtle way — it becomes a major talking point.

That was the case on Wednesday night, when Russell liked a particular tweet about Lonzo Ball on Twitter. Was this his way of saying he doesn’t want Lonzo on the Lakers? It sure seemed like it.

It will be interesting to see what Russell has to say about it when he’s asked by a media member. Or, maybe he’ll address it on Twitter later today (Thursday). Stay tuned.