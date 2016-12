Steelers running back DeAngelo Williams returned to action on Sunday for the team’s Christmas Day game against the Ravens, and he was pretty excited about it, judging by his choice of attire.

Williams dressed as an elf, which seems to be a popular costume this year.

DeAngelo Williams wore elf costume to game #nfl @usatoday_nfl: The Pittsburgh running back is in the Christmas… https://t.co/2ErYzpxjgp pic.twitter.com/zMmGj9C7dQ — NFL Feeds (@nflfeeds_) December 25, 2016

It’s unlikely that it was a shot at Steve Smith, who also dressed as an elf recently. But it could have been.