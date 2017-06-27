Posted byon
Danica Patrick has her own vineyard in Napa Valley, so it certainly made sense for her to hit it up ahead of her upcoming race at Sonoma Raceway (Toyota/Save Mart 350).
While there, she, of course, consumed plenty of vintage wine (always with a splash of champagne, she says), did some yoga and also hung out with some friends (which she called “team building”).
Here are some of the photos from her time there.
Looks like everyone had a blast. Will the wine fuel Patrick to a victory this weekend?