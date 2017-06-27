Quantcast
Danica Patrick hits up wine country, drinks on a tractor (PHOTOS)
Posted by on June 27, 2017

Danica Patrick has her own vineyard in Napa Valley, so it certainly made sense for her to hit it up ahead of her upcoming race at Sonoma Raceway (Toyota/Save Mart 350).

While there, she, of course, consumed plenty of vintage wine (always with a splash of champagne, she says), did some yoga and also hung out with some friends (which she called “team building”).

Here are some of the photos from her time there.

❤️💛💚💙💜💖

A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on

The only way to gear up for NASCAR weekend is with a little wine and friends. Danica starts 6th in the number #10 car, tune in tomorrow!!

A post shared by SomniumWine (@somniumwine) on

Throttle up! @ford

A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on

Looks like everyone had a blast. Will the wine fuel Patrick to a victory this weekend?

