Danica Patrick has her own vineyard in Napa Valley, so it certainly made sense for her to hit it up ahead of her upcoming race at Sonoma Raceway (Toyota/Save Mart 350).

While there, she, of course, consumed plenty of vintage wine (always with a splash of champagne, she says), did some yoga and also hung out with some friends (which she called “team building”).

Here are some of the photos from her time there.

A little pre race team bonding on top of the property tasting through some vintages. Always finish with a splash of champagne! A post shared by SomniumWine (@somniumwine) on Jun 23, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

❤️💛💚💙💜💖 A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on Jun 26, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

The only way to gear up for NASCAR weekend is with a little wine and friends. Danica starts 6th in the number #10 car, tune in tomorrow!! A post shared by SomniumWine (@somniumwine) on Jun 24, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

I can't get over this view. And I have had this place for 8 years. It's so special, I hope anyone that tries @somniumwine gets that vibe. 🙌🏼 A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on Jun 22, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

Throttle up! @ford A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on Jun 26, 2017 at 5:08pm PDT

Looks like everyone had a blast. Will the wine fuel Patrick to a victory this weekend?