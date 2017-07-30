The blogosphere had a field day with Daniel Cormier after he was seen crying in the Octagon following his UFC 214 loss to Jon Jones.

Cormier talked plenty of trash heading into the fight, but at the end of the day, it was Jones who emerged victorious and regained the UFC’s light heavyweight title belt.

After Jones TKO’d Cormier to capture the victory, DC had a hissy fit and tried to leave the Octagon. He ended up staying around for Jones to be announced as the winner, and then did a brief interview with Joe Rogan afterward.

Here was the look on his face that he provided during the interview, complete with tears and all.

When you throw your report card away but your mom tells you to go find it😂 #ufc214 #Daniel Cormier jon jones pic.twitter.com/2zRPAYZsom — Cimdgaf (@cimeondaniel02) July 30, 2017

Twitter exploded with jokes/memes, as you might imagine.

Daniel Cormier tonight pic.twitter.com/idDpepjF1t — I Got Cheeseburgers (@Jorgey_Porgey) July 30, 2017

Daniel Cormier has immortalised his legacy as the new Micheal Jordan crying meme. Congratulations pic.twitter.com/QFXBY3obIU — Benjamin T Hubble (@Benjamin_hubble) July 30, 2017

Jon Jones three weeks ago: "I can't wait to look across that octagon after the fight and see Cormier crying." Tonight at #UFC214: pic.twitter.com/67BMrTsNdi — Fury's Fight Picks (@FurysFightPicks) July 30, 2017

And with that, #CryingCormier was officially born.