Danielle Kang recorded her first major victory and won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on Sunday, and she celebrated appropriately with her BFF and fellow golfer Michelle Wie.

It started on the course afterward, with a warm embrace.

CRYING CUZ IM SO HAPPY FOR @daniellekang She showed so much grit coming down the stretch and I am so so so proud of her!!! Truly inspiring ❤️❤️❤️ #majorwinner #teamLeadbetter #babysisforthewin @davidleadbetter A post shared by Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) on Jul 2, 2017 at 4:12pm PDT

And then there was this great handshake.

Handshake on point 👌 @daniellekang @themichellewie #kpmgwomenspga A post shared by LPGA Tour (@lpga_tour) on Jul 2, 2017 at 5:13pm PDT

From there, it progressed to a restaurant where the two proceeded to eat noodles out of the trophy, because it’s just as good as a bowl, only bigger.

Yum.

