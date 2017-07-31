Danilo Gallinari learned a lesson about how to act in an exhibition game, in a painful way.

Gallo — who recently signed with the Clippers — is currently playing for the Italian national team, and he participated in a friendly against the Netherlands over the weekend.

Unfortunately, his temper got the best of him at one point in the game, and he punched Jito Kok, which you can watch in the video below.

He suffered a fractured thumb from the punch, though, and will miss a few weeks of action due to the injury.

Clippers say Danilo Gallinari has minor right thumb injury, expected to be out 3-4 weeks. Gallinari injured throwing a punch at EuroBasket. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) July 31, 2017

That wasn’t very smart.