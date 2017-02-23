After weeks of speculation that the Boston Celtics would acquire a superstar at the trade deadline, Thursday came and went with the Celtics doing absolutely nothing, not even a small trade for depth.

Boston’s roster remains as is, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. After all, the Celtics are in second place in the Eastern Conference, so they must be doing something right.

But Celtics GM Danny Ainge had the chance to get Isaiah Thomas some help for the postseason and he didn’t. Why?

“Nothing was good enough for us to do,” Ainge told reporters, via Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe.

In fact, Ainge was feeling pretty good after the trade deadline passed Thursday.

Danny Ainge: "I am excited, actually. I was watching practice today, I was very excited by what I saw. I’m not disappointed. Not at all." — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) February 23, 2017

It sounds like Ainge is confident that the Celtics can contend without some help this season, but that doesn’t rule out the possibility of a blockbuster trade this summer. We’ll see what Boston does ahead of the draft.