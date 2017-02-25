The Celtics failed to make a move before the trade deadline, and received a lot of criticism for it.

The team is clearly banking on using its stable of draft picks next season to build for the future, and to continue to develop young players, rather than bringing in veterans in free agency. To their credit, they do have the Nets’ first-round pick next season, and that could be a top-3 selection.

Still, you never know how some of these young players will fare in the NBA, and just because a team has draft picks, doesn’t mean they always get what they want out of them.

One particular NBA executive recently said general manager Danny Ainge’s confidence “scares the sh-t” out of him, and a lot more. NESN has the full scoop, so check it out.