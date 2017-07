Celtics general manager Danny Ainge got destroyed by his own son, Crew, outside of his own house on Sunday.

The two went one-on-one, since they have a hoop outside the house, and let’s just say the senior Ainge did not win the round.

Crew drove on him, took a bump from his dad, and then absolutely posterized him.

He had this to say about it afterward.

My dad rlly doesn't care what anybody thinks about him.Thats why he's great at what he does & also why he's trending in a body bag. #respect — Crew Ainge (@UncleCR3W) July 24, 2017

Gotta love the #DriveByDunkChallenge. That was fun to watch.