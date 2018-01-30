Patriots receiver Danny Amendola was forced to step up after teammate Julian Edelman suffered a season-ending ACL injury back in August, and he has certainly done that.

Some might even go on to say that what Amendola did fell under the “Patriot Way,” a mantra that has described how head coach Bill Belichick expects his players to act — on and off the field. Belichick has been known to hammer home the “do your job” point, something Amendola has done, with 61 catches on the season. Amendola came up especially big when the team needed it most, in the AFC Championship game, when he caught seven passes for 84 yards (two touchdowns).

Amendola was asked about what the “Patriot Way” meant to him at Super Bowl Opening Night, and here’s what he had to say in response:

“Be a good teammate and don’t say too much,” he said, via NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala.

Patriots safety Patrick Chung was also asked the same question. He offered a slightly different take.

“Work hard and don’t get in trouble,” Chung said, which he followed with a pause. “Ever.”

Whatever the “Patriot Way” entails, it works. The Patriots are set to play in their 10th Super Bowl — which is more than any other NFL team has appeared in.