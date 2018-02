Danny Garcia took care of Brandon Rios in Saturday’s welterweight title eliminator, and emerged victorious in a big way.

Garcia caught Rios with a brutal right cross in the ninth round, which knocked his opponent onto the mat.

Rios was clearly dazed, but he did eventually get up, resulting in the ref attempting to determine if he was fit to continue. It was decided that he was not, as Rios was staggering, so Garcia was declared the victor by knockout.

What a strike.