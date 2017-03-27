Famed musician Darius Rucker made a lot of memories at the University of South Carolina, as it’s where he first formed his band, “Hootie and the Blowfish.”

Rucker was on hand Sunday to watch South Carolina square off against Florida in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament, as the Gamecocks attempted to punch their ticket to the Final Four for the first time in the school’s history.

South Carolina was able to do just that, emerging victorious by a 77-70 margin. And when the final whistle sounded, “Hootie” was seen tearing up, as he was clearly overcome with emotion, and understandably so.

Darius Rucker is crying pic.twitter.com/s5DYg0i6YA — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 26, 2017

What a great moment for Gamecocks players and alumni. That’s what March Madness is all about.

