Lions cornerback Darius Slay continues to feast on opposing quarterbacks, as he turned in another stellar performance in Saturday’s 20-10 win against the Bears.

Slay intercepted Bears rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky twice in the game — giving him three in his last two contests — and was a force to be reckoned with throughout the divisional matchup.

The Lions cornerback was asked about what he saw from Trubisky on the field, and he pointed out a flaw in the young quarterback’s game.

“He [Trubisky] stared down a lot of things … my whole gameplan was trust my first instinct and go because he’s looking at it, and that’s what I did,” Slay told an NFL Network reporter.

Darius Slay asked about facing Mitchell Trubisky. pic.twitter.com/uHmegd1MdY — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) December 17, 2017

Trubisky did finish with 314 yards in the game, but he attempted 46 passes to do so. The Bears rookie has nothing to lose in what has been a throwaway season for the team, so he should listen to the free advice Slay gave him, and work on going through his progressions without staring receivers down.