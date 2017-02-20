Darrelle Revis’ attorney quickly responded to a leaked video showing two men knocked out cold after an altercation.

The voice narrating the video allegedly belonged to Revis, who was charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy, robbery and terroristic threats for a fight. The video initially leaked yesterday.

Revis’ attorneys released a statement concerning the video, according to Paula Reed Ward of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

“Darrelle Revis absolutely, categorically and positively did not knock out anyone, did not conspire with anyone to commit an assault, did not say ‘shut up before I knock your [expletive] out next’ and surely did not ‘rob’ another of a cell phone,” the statement said. “The voice and admissions made on the video are not that of Darrelle Revis. We have no doubt but that further investigation relative to the clothing and voice verification will corroborate the above assertions.”

This story isn’t going to stop developing anytime soon, with Revis due in court Thursday over an altercation with two men that apparently started over some simple trash talk and cell phone usage. Officers used said footage from cell phone to confirm Revis’ role and charge him.

For now, how this video fits into the puzzle remains a question mark, though Revis’ representatives have responded quickly.