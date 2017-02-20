Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis is under a lot of scrutiny after getting into a physical altercation outside a Pittsburgh bar, and we now have cell-phone footage showing what the scene looked like.

Revis was charged with four felonies and one misdemeanor for his role in the incident, but his lawyer claims that the star NFL player was not the aggressor.

Either way, this video, which was obtained by TMZ Sports, shows two men getting knocked out, with another man clearly threatening that he will “knock [his] ass out next.” Judging by the voice, it’s unclear who it was that said it, though.

It’s hard to tell if that was Revis’ voice or not, but as it stands right now, his camp is clearly claiming that he was merely in the backdrop while everything was going on.