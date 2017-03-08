A few years ago, Darrelle Revis hitting the open market would have been a huge ordeal.

Formerly one of the best defenders in the league, Revis is now a guy many teams continue to shy away from—with some pretty interesting quotes along the way.

Look at what one general manager told the New York Daily News‘s Manish Mehta:

“Have you seen his tape?” one general manager told the Daily News. “I wouldn’t let him play for me for free.”

Yikes. Revis had his problems on the field last year with the New York Jets, is now 31 years old and had a weird alleged off-field incident.

So yes, bringing up the tape is weird compared to all the other red flags around the former superstar. Funnily enough, a report recently broke stating Revis wants in the neighborhood of $8 million to play next season.

Maybe Revis actually wants to retire without officially throwing in the towel—nobody is paying him that much.

Kidding aside, this year’s draft class is one of the deepest in modern history in the defensive backfield. Plenty of quality targets have slipped to free agency, too. Revis will need a team-friendly deal somewhere if he wants to keep playing.