Four-time All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis is the Chiefs’ newest acquisition — as the team signed him to a two-year deal on Wednesday — but he won’t play in the team’s matchup with the Bills on Sunday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Revis won’t play in the game because there’s “just not enough time to get ready,” and added that he’ll likely make his debut against his former team, when the Chiefs square off against the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 3.

It’s only been a few days since Revis signed with the team, and at 32 years of age, it figures that the Chiefs would ensure the veteran cornerback is in game shape before having him hit the field. And it seems fitting that he’d make his return against the team that drafted him in 2007. Revis spent eight seasons as a member of the Jets, playing for the team to begin his career, and then returning in 2015 after winning a Super Bowl with the Patriots.

The Chiefs have suffered a number of injuries to defensive backs, and could certainly use some help in the secondary. The team currently ranks 28th in passing yards allowed, and Kansas City is in desperate need of some consistency in its secondary — something the veteran may be able to help provide. Revis is familiar with Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton, as he was on the Jets coaching staff for the first six seasons of the cornerback’s career (from 2007-12).

Revis Island won’t be open for business on Sunday, but it will be in the near future.