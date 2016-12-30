Eagles running back Darren Sproles told ESPN.com that 2017 will be his last season.

It remains to be seen which team he’ll be playing for in his last season, but he’d prefer to stay in Philadelphia.

“That’s not up to me. That’s up to the people upstairs,” Sproles said.

Sproles, 33, is under contract with the Eagles next season. It would make sense for the Eagles to keep him around at his $4 million base salary. Ryan Mathews is injury prone and hasn’t played a 16-game season since 2013.

While Sproles said that he wants to spend more time with his two daughters, he also wants a Super Bowl ring.

The closest the 5’6″ Sproles has come to a ring was 2007 when the Chargers reached the AFC championship game in New England, falling to the then-unbeaten Patriots.

A ring looked realistic when the Eagles started this season 3-0, but since then they’ve gone 3-9.

If Carson Wentz’s growing pains pay dividends next season, Sproles might have a shot at that ring.