The way he delivered the message might be a little awkward grammatically, but rookie outside linebacker Darron Lee vowed that the Jets’ defense will be better next season.

“Over my dead body, we’ll be better,” Lee told NJ.com.

It almost sounds like Lee is saying that the only way the Jets defense improves is over his dead body. But he also said “I will do everything I possibly can to make sure that our defense, we are clicking on all cylinders. I’ll do my part.”

That clears it up.

Lee, the 20th overall pick in the draft, has started seven games and has one sack and two passes defended. Those stats don’t jump off the page, but it has to be mildly encouraging for the Jets that a rookie doesn’t intend to go through another season of at least 10 losses.

