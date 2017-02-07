Jets outside linebacker Darron Lee had 73 tackles in his rookie season, but he says he was the victim of a tackle when he was trying to leave a bar in Columbus, Ohio Saturday night.

Lee, who played at Ohio State, showed his bruises on Periscope in a post that has since been deleted.

“Midway from the exit of the bar, I get hit and tackled simultaneously,” Lee said via NJ.com. “Have no idea who it was. I wasn’t in an argument with anybody. I hadn’t said a word to anybody. Just leaving the bar to go home, and I get punched and tackled.”

Lee, a first-round draft pick, thanked the Columbus Police Department in a tweet for “saving a young man’s life,” although a spokeswoman at the department said there was no immediate record of the incident.

This sounds like the kind of story that could raise more questions, or it could just go away since Lee wasn’t seriously hurt.