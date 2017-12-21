It’s no secret that former Mets star Darryl Strawberry has long battled with a substance abuse problem, but we now know that drugs weren’t the only vice he had an affinity for.

Strawberry, who was suspended three times by MLB for violating its substance abuse policy, and was also arrested in 1999 for possession of cocaine, recently came out and admitted he was also addicted to sex. He recently sat down with Dr. Oz and opened up about some of the details stemming from his addiction, and revealed that he used to have sex with women in the team’s clubhouse between innings of games.

“I would go between innings, and stuff like that and run back and have a little party going on,” Strawberry said, via TMZ Sports. “You know, I thought it was pretty cool. That was just the addiction, the drive.”

The former Mets slugger also added that his teammates used to cover for him, so it’s clear that they were aware of it.

Strawberry did go on to say that he has since sought treatment for his addiction, and that it has changed his life in a positive way.

This piece of news does, however, make his statistics appear even more remarkable. It’s hard to even fathom how Strawberry managed to hit 335 home runs and 1,000 RBIs during his career, after learning that he was having sex during games.