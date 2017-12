Packers receiver Davante Adams opened the scoring for his team with a first-quarter touchdown grab in Sunday’s game against the Panthers, and he also later gave a fan a piece of his mind — using only one finger.

Adams was seen on the sideline during the third quarter of the game at Bank of America Stadium, and he then turned toward a fan and proceeded to flip the bird.

Davante Adams flipping a Panthers fan the bird pic.twitter.com/uW8eqWvDb9 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) December 17, 2017

It’s unclear what prompted Adams, or where the fan was sitting, but his gesture was clear.