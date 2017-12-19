Packers receiver Davante Adams, who has a history of concussions, has made it clear that he’s tired of opposing defenders targeting him.

Adams, who exited Sunday’s game against the Panthers after suffering a concussion from a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit delivered by Thomas Davis, called out the Panthers linebacker on Twitter for “head hunting,” and stated that the “game is already dangerous enough.” Davis later replied to Adams’ tweet, and apologized for his hit. The Panthers linebacker also added that he wasn’t intentionally trying to hurt the Packers receiver, which, many assumed, would serve as closure for the incident.

Redskins linebacker Zach Brown had other plans, though.

Brown replied to a Pro Football Talk tweet about Adams’ comments on Monday, and had the following to say:

Tell him don't play…. cause I'm always headhunting — Zach Brown (@ZachBrown_55) December 18, 2017

It took awhile for Adams to respond, but he eventually did on Tuesday by taking a shot at Brown. The Packers receiver said he didn’t even know who Brown was, which prompted the Redskins linebacker to say that he only hears Adams’ name when he’s “getting knocked out.” Adams then told Brown to mind his business, and the Redskins linebacker laughed in response, which you can see in this screenshot of the Twitter exchange.

Davante Adams and Zach Brown trading shots on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/dKSpBk8GHi — The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) December 20, 2017

Brown would be smart to take Adams’ advice, as taking a shot at a player over the head injuries they’ve suffered isn’t a good look. The Redskins aren’t even in the same division as the Packers, so it was a bit surprising that Brown weighed in in the first place, being that the incident in question never even involved him.