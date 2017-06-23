David Carr couldn’t help but take a shot about the Seahawks and their Super Bowl XLIX failure.

Carr, who just became the highest-paid player in the NFL after receiving a $125 million contract, will now have the benefit of having Marshawn Lynch behind him in the backfield. And he seems pretty happy about it.

The Raiders quarterback spoke to reporters on Friday, and made sure to point that the Raiders will be utilizing Lynch — something the Seahawks failed to do in Super Bowl XLIX. That’s when he unleashed this zinger.

"There's no we'll be on the 1 yard line and I won't give it to Marshawn, I'll throw it." 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0yhqrWEFWT — NBCS Raiders News (@NBCSRaiders) June 23, 2017

Boom — roasted!