Cardinals running back David Johnson is arguably the best all-purpose back in the NFL, as the team often lines him up all over the field, which presents nightmares for opposing defenses.

Johnson has been one of the few positives from what has been an extremely disappointing season, and they’ll need to continue to build around him heading into 2017.

Unfortunately, Johnson suffered a brutal leg injury in Sunday’s Week 17 matchup against the Rams, when his ankle was bent backward after he was tackled by Eugene Sims.

Johnson left the game and did not return.

UPDATE:

Arians: Nothing serious on David Johnson. MRI Monday. Hoping no ligament issue. Maybe meniscus. "Don't want to jinx it." — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) January 2, 2017

That’s good news about the injury not involving a major ligament, and should ensure that Johnson will be ready to go for training camp in the summer.