The Sports Daily
Video of David Johnson’s insane pool workout provides injury update
February 8, 2017

Cardinals fans should be feeling optimistic about running back David Johnson after watching this video which shows him working out in a pool.

Johnson’s 2016 season, in which we saw the star breakout, was cut a bit short by a MCL injury he suffered in the final game of the season. The good news was that it was just a sprain, and the even better news is that he’s already back working out hard.

Check out video of his recent workout, which shows him jumping in and out of a pool.

Yeah, it’s safe to say he’ll be ready for workouts later this spring.