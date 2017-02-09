Cardinals fans should be feeling optimistic about running back David Johnson after watching this video which shows him working out in a pool.

Johnson’s 2016 season, in which we saw the star breakout, was cut a bit short by a MCL injury he suffered in the final game of the season. The good news was that it was just a sprain, and the even better news is that he’s already back working out hard.

Check out video of his recent workout, which shows him jumping in and out of a pool.

Yeah, it’s safe to say he’ll be ready for workouts later this spring.