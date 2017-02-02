Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson wants to put his name down in history alongside Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk.

One of the NFL’s most underrated players joined PFT Live and revealed he wants to post some gaudy numbers in 2017, according to Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith:

“The biggest thing is my route running,” Johnson said. “I remember all the routes I messed up on and I probably would have had 1,000 yards this year. That’s where I want to get, 1,000 yards receiving and rushing. So I feel like the biggest thing I want to work on is those routes.”

For those who don’t know much about Johnson—those numbers aren’t out of reach by any means. Johnson is one of the most dangerous players in the league with the ball in his hands, last year running for 1,239 yards and 16 touchdowns on a 4.2 per-carry average. He caught another 80 passes for 879 yards and four touchdowns.

Last year was a breakout year for Johnson after the coaching staff was rather timid about getting him touches as a rookie. He popped up in the MVP conversation often, though his team falling off the map buried his name nationally.

Alas, Johnson has now thrown down the gauntlet for next year and he’s one to watch every week. Health provided, he can join Craig and Faulk in the history books.